A MAN accused of killing a friend with a single punch has made a bail application after he had been remanded in custody.
Jay Webster from Caerphilly has been charged with manslaughter after 27-year-old Benjamin Lloyd was found dead at a house in Abertridwr on Sunday, April 2.
The defendant has been remanded in custody after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
Webster, 28, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, did not appear before Cardiff Crown Court while the application for bail was made.
The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey-Lloyd Clarke adjourned the hearing to Monday so that she could be provided with more evidence by both prosecution and defence.
Webster was represented by John Ryan and the prosecution by Jason Howells.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article