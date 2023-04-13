Jay Webster from Caerphilly has been charged with manslaughter after 27-year-old Benjamin Lloyd was found dead at a house in Abertridwr on Sunday, April 2.

The defendant has been remanded in custody after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Webster, 28, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, did not appear before Cardiff Crown Court while the application for bail was made.

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey-Lloyd Clarke adjourned the hearing to Monday so that she could be provided with more evidence by both prosecution and defence.

Webster was represented by John Ryan and the prosecution by Jason Howells.