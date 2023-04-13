The £10.5 million bridge spans the platforms at the railway station and will connect Devon Place to the city centre when it opens on Monday.

Construction work on the project has been under way for more than a year and was hit by several setbacks such as "supply chain issues", which delayed the completion date.

This week, however, wooden screens around the southern end of the bridge, in Queensway, have been taken down, offering passers-by a first glimpse at how the structure will be accessed.

Construction work on the Newport railway station footbridge. (Image: Newsquest)

New steps have been installed near the pedestrian crossing in Queensway, and there's also ramp access to the bridge for wheelchairs, prams and cyclists.

On Thursday, workers were busy planting shrubs and adding bark chips to planters either side of the access points, and resurfacing the road leading from the car park to the bridge.