WORKERS are applying the finishing touches ahead of the opening of Newport's long-awaited footbridge.
The £10.5 million bridge spans the platforms at the railway station and will connect Devon Place to the city centre when it opens on Monday.
Construction work on the project has been under way for more than a year and was hit by several setbacks such as "supply chain issues", which delayed the completion date.
This week, however, wooden screens around the southern end of the bridge, in Queensway, have been taken down, offering passers-by a first glimpse at how the structure will be accessed.
New steps have been installed near the pedestrian crossing in Queensway, and there's also ramp access to the bridge for wheelchairs, prams and cyclists.
On Thursday, workers were busy planting shrubs and adding bark chips to planters either side of the access points, and resurfacing the road leading from the car park to the bridge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here