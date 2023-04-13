Gwent Police said the body of a man was discovered near Monmouth at around 10.20am today, Thursday.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, but we've notified the family of Stewart McGinn," a spokesperson for the force said.

Mr McGinn was last seen near his home address in Monmouth on Tuesday at around 1pm, and the 30-year-old's disappearance prompted police to launch a missing persons appeal amid concerns for his welfare.

The police spokesperson added that that force was "not treating the death as suspicious currently".

They said a report on the discovery had been prepared for the coroner.