Do you recognise anyone? What was your favourite night out in Newport? If you could reopen one club or pub, which one would it be? Let us know in the comments.

Or maybe you’ve got a favourite photo from a night out over the years that you’d like us to add to our archive. Send it over to us - newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk.

TJ's

John Sicolo at the bar in TJ's

Let’s kick off our journey through the times with one of Newport’s most famous venues – TJ’s.

TJ’s was closed in 2010 after the death of owner John Sicolo, aged 66.

At the time of his death his daughter, Leanna Jones, said while the family had “done everything in [their] power” to keep Sicolo’s “pride and joy open”, financial difficulty forced them to sell.

But the sad closure of this rock and indie music hub didn’t take away from the community’s fond memories of their beloved club.

Candice Lee Karenin performing at TJs with band Mainstream Distortion

Sicolo bought TJ’s in 1973 and opened it as a night club which played host to the likes of the Manic Street Preachers, Oasis, and Green Day.

Did Kurt Cobain propose to Courtney Love after her band played on TJ’s stage in 1991? That’s the word on the street.

Walkabout

But if TJ’s wasn’t your vibe, maybe you remember joining long queues outside Walkabout?

The Australian themed bar closed in 2009 due to financial difficulty, despite its popularity.

Or maybe you remember some of Newport’s other iconic pubs and clubs – which have since closed.

Newport nightclubs

Breeze was known by many names, including Rat & Parrot, before being closed down in September 2022.

Fire and Ice on North Street, also known locally as Ritzy’s.

Whichever watering hole you preferred, you always had a good time. VKs are still one of the most popular drinks for party-goers – nothing much changes.

Is that a glass of milk? An interesting choice. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and say it’s a White Russian.

Nights out so lively even the local police had to crack a smile.

The road most travelled - the walk up Stow Hill to Zanzibar.

If you want to delve into our archive of life in Newport, visit our Facebook page here.