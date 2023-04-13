Police say 43-year-old Gareth Davies, from Rassau, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Fochriw Road, near Rhymney, at around 5.50am.

A 27-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil, who received minor injuries and was taken to hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Fochriw Road at around 5.50am on Thursday, April 13.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved two cars, a Renault Clio and a Ford Ka.

“The driver of the Clio, a 43-year-old man from Rassau, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“He can now be named as Gareth Davies.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The driver of the Ka, a 27-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.”

“Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on Fochriw Road between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday 13 April, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact us.”

Call 101, quoting log reference 2300117492, or send a direct message on social media to Gwent Police.