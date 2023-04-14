Newport man Gwyn Warner began experiencing a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes in January 2023.

The father and husband was prescribed a court of antibiotics, however, his symptoms soon became worse and he began experiencing fevers and uncontrollable shaking.

Gwyn and his wife Cassandra (Image: Holly Edwards)

Gwyn and his wife Cassandra. Picture: Holly Edwards

Mr Warner drove himself to A&E at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran after failing to secure a GP appointment and was given blood tests and a bone marrow biopsy.

Mr Warner said: “I was extremely ill by that point. I had become so frustrated with the fact it was so difficult to get any appointments to see GP and the fact my illness wasn't responding to any of the antibiotics my GP had prescribed.

“Treatment to control the numerous infections which were by that time raging in my body began immediately.

“Only once they were under control could I begin chemotherapy.

“It was the hardest challenge of my life fighting this illness.”

Gwyn during his treatment (Image: Holly Edwards)

Gwyn during his treatment. Picture: Holly Edwards

On February 8 2023 Mr Warner was given the news that he had AML and is about to start his second round of chemotherapy.

Mr Warner was given the news that he had AML and is about to start his second round of chemotherapy.

The Newport father is responding well to his ongoing treatment and one of his siblings has tested positive as a match for a stem cell donation but is hopeful that he won’t need a stem cell transplant, which can come with gruelling side effects.

Gwyn was diagnosed on February 8 2023 (Image: Holly Edwards)

Gwyn was diagnosed on February 8 2023. Picture: Holly Edwards

Mr Warner said: “‘There’s no doubt my experience with this illness has been incredibly tough,’ said Gwyn. ‘I experienced depression after constantly thinking of the negatives, wondering if I can beat it.

“I also put pressure on my family due to my wife Cassandra having to take control of everything like the bills and our kids – Tia, Kaitlin, and Corey.

“The symptoms of leukaemia may not always make sense and can be mistaken for other illnesses.

"But I would say would say to people is never ignore them and always look to medical professionals for advice because it could be something serious. Never put off pushing for more tests and help like I did.”

Gwyn and Cassandra's wedding day (Image: Holly Edwards)

Gwyn and Cassandra's wedding day. Picture: Holly Edwards

Mr Warner is now supporting Leukaemia UK in urging the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of leukaemia ahead of World AML Day on April 21, and to ask their GP for a blood test if they are concerned.

According to Leukaemia UK AML has a 5-year survival rate of just 15.3 per cent and claims over 2,600 lives each year in the UK.

Fiona Hazell, Chief Executive of Leukaemia UK, said: “Important discoveries are happening all the time within leukaemia research.

“With just 15% of AML patients surviving longer than five years after their diagnosis, it’s clear that more effective, kinder, targeted treatments are critically needed.

“At Leukaemia UK, we know that research has the power to one day stop leukaemia devastating lives.”