In some cases the growing operations are so large, the estimated value of their illegal harvests has topped £1 million.

Figures published by Gwent Police under the Freedom of Information Act also show there has only been limited success in catching those responsible for producing the Class-B drug.

In around 40 per cent of so-called “cannabis factory” cases which have been closed since the beginning of 2020, police have taken no further action, sometimes because of evidential problems or because no suspects had been identified.

The Gwent Police figures show officers found 266 “cannabis factories” between January 2020 and December 2022, including 50 which are part of ongoing investigations.

Of the total discoveries, more than one in three are considered to be “large” and comprise more than 25 plants.

Some of the largest “factories” include an alleged operation in July 2021, where police said they found 1,390 plants with a street value of more than £1 million. The investigation into that incident is ongoing.

In another operation, police found 200 cannabis plants worth up to £65,000 in January 2020, but that case ran cold because no suspects were identified.

Similarly, that same month, police could take no further action when an estimated £45,000 worth of cannabis plants were found destroyed in a fire.

There have been successful outcomes for the force following some large discoveries however.

In November 2020, Gwent Police seized 581 plants worth an estimated £400,000 and charged two people with production of a Class-B drug.

Of the roughly 200 investigations which police have completed in the past three years, around a quarter of offenders have been charged with an offence or sent a court summons.

Around the same proportion of culprits have been dealt with by way of some sort of police caution, the figures show.

In a very small minority of cases, the force has used other powers, such as a diversionary scheme or community resolution, to deal with offenders without them being prosecuted.

Most of Gwent’s “cannabis factory” cases involved the offence of production of a controlled drug, or cultivating a cannabis plant.

That crime can carry hefty punishments for the most serious offenders, who could face up to 14 years in prison if they are convicted after trial.