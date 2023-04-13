Dame Mary was widely credited with popularising the mini skirt and is one of the most influential figures in the fashion scene of the 1960s.

The designer died peacefully at her home in Surrey on Thursday morning, a statement from her family to the PA news agency said.

Sharing: "Dame Mary Quant died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK, this morning.

“Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.

"She opened her first shop Bazaar in the King's Road in 1955 and her far-sighted and creative talents quickly established a unique contribution to British fashion.”

Dame Mary was born in south-east London on February 11 1930, Dame Mary was the daughter of two Welsh school teachers.

In the 1950s she gained a diploma in art education at Goldsmiths College, where she met her husband Alexander Plunket Greene, who later helped establish her brand.

Dame Mary was taken on as an apprentice to a milliner before making her own clothes and in 1955 opened Bazaar, a boutique on King's Road in Chelsea.