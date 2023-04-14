Owned by Tayla Richards,24, The Beauty Lab UK opened in Abercarn on April 5.

Ms Richards who has previously worked at different salons decided to take the plunge and start her own business after not enjoying her corporate job.

Owner Tayla Richards (Image: Tayla Richards)

Ms Richards said: “It feels amazing to own my salon, I have been able to put my own ideas to life and make something for myself.

“I have always wanted to be self-employed and I am really excited for the future.

“I love beauty and being creative and was not enjoying my corporate job so I decided to do some courses and really throw myself into it.

Inside the salon (Image: Tayla Richards)

“I am 24 and a lot of people my age will agree that it feels like you have no idea what to do with your life, but it is never too late to try something new.

“I have also started my own lash supplies business which includes lash extensions, lash tweezers, eyelid tape and lash shampoo.

A selection of The Beauty Lab UK products (Image: Tayla Richards)

“These products are available on my TikTok shop @_thebeautylabuk or I offer local delivery and collection.

Ms Richards specialises in brown lamination treatments, lash extensions and LVL lash lifts.

The home salon is open evenings and weekends, but Ms Richards intends on opening full time over the next couple of months.