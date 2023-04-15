With the rising cost of living a meal out is an indulgence, which means people want to ensure they'll have a great experience.

We posted on Facebook asking our readers for their favourite independent eateries and were flooded with responses.

Here are 12 Newport restaurants which proved particulary popular...

Gem42

Gem42, in Bridge Street, is an Italian restaurant offering a fine dining experience which could make people forget they’re up the road from the hustle and bustle of Newport city centre. It boasts three AA rosettes which you can read about here.

One reader, recommending the restaurant, praised the staff for doing a “tremendous job”.

Gem42 has a five rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #1 of 236 restaurants in Newport.

Geshmak

Geshmak, in Charles Street, was opened by former MasterChef contestant Francesca Keirle in April 2022. It has a bistro menu, with the options changing each week but usually packed with fresh fish and seafood.

It has earned praise for “outstanding” food in a “cosy, friendly, and super beautiful environment” with the venue boasting a resident guitarist.

Geshmak has a five rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #24 of 236 restaurants in Newport.

The Green (Caerleon)

The Green, in Goldcroft Common in Caerleon, is a dog-friendly coffee shop and restaurant which a few people suggested.

It has earned praise for “superb service” and “fabulous… lovely” food.

The Green has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #7 of 23 restaurants in Caerleon.

Los Reyes Tapas & Wine Bar (Caerleon)

Los Reyes Tapas & Wine Bar, in Belmont Hill in Caerleon, offers – you guessed it – tapas, along with wine and other drinks.

It has earned praised for “never failing to deliver excellence” and offering “stunning” service from all staff members.

Los Reyes Tapas & Wine Bar has four rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #5 of 23 restaurants in Caerleon.

Shoboraj in Newport

Shoboraj, in Malpas Road, is well-established and offers Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine with the option to dine in or have food delivered.

One reader praised the “excellent food and service” as the famil run venue, with another adding:

“Wonderful food. Best staff ever – so obliging; I would not go anywhere else.”

Shoboraj has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #5 of 236 restaurants in Newport.

Mamma Lina’s (Rogerstone)

Many readers recommended Mamma Lina’s, in Tregwilym Road, which has won numerous awards and dishes up “authentic” Italian food.

The venue was described as “lovely” with another reader – who recently visited – describing it as “fabulous as always”.

Mamma Lina’s has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #2 of seven restaurants in Rogerstone.

Marenghi’s Restaurant

Marenghi’s Restaurant, in Chepstow Road, is an independent Italian coffee shop and restaurant run by a Sicilian family. According to Newport City Council “it is quickly becoming one of the most popular and highly praised venues in the city.

Find out what we thought when we tried the venue here.

Marenghi’s Restaurant has a five rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #2 of 236 restaurants in Newport.

New Olé

New Olé, in Cardiff Road, dishes up Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine offering a tapas style dining experience.

One reader wrote: “[The] service is always amazing, and food is absolutely delicious.”

New Olé has a five rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #3 of 236 restaurants in Newport.

Popadoms

Popadoms, in Newport’s High Street, is an Indian restaurant and takeaway which has proven popular with the people of Newport. It has been based in the city centre for more than 15 years.

One reader described Popadoms as “bloody beautiful” which could refer to the food or the interior of the restaurant (or both).

Popadoms has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #14 of 236 restaurants in Newport.

The Priory Caerleon

The Priory Hotel and Restaurant, in Caerleon’s High Street, earned praise for its food and drink which is locally sourced where possible. The venue offers British food with Spanish influences.

A reader praised the “great” service and food here, adding:

“Never had a bad meal there.”

The Priory Hotel & Restaurant has a four rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #4 of 23 restaurants in Caerleon.

Red Fort Caerleon

Red Fort Caerleon, in Cross Street, opened in 2019 and has earned a reputation for its award-winning Indian food which people can enjoy in the restaurant or order for collection/delivery.

One reader wrote: “Stunning food. Only just got into curry and it’s lovely”.

Red Fort Caerleon has a five rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #1 of 23 restaurants in Caerleon.

Vittorio’s

Vittorio’s, in Stow Hill, is a family-run establishment which has been part of Newport for at least three decades. It offers a range of Italian food with a takeaway option – for pizza only – from Thursday to Saturday.

It has earned praise for “outstanding” food – including “the best” lasagne – and for its “pleasant and helpful” staff.

Vittorio’s has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #10 of 236 restaurants in Newport.

​TripAdvisor ratings included in this piece are accurate at the time of publication.