Wrexham AFC and its owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were officially granted the ‘freedom of the county borough,’ at an event held at the Guildhall on Easter Monday.

The honour is in recognition of the club’s long and proud history, and the amazing impact the two owners have had in helping to promote Wrexham across the world.

Both Rob and Ryan were over to watch the crunch game with title rivals Notts County, making Easter Monday an ideal opportunity to formalise the process.

The ceremony was closed to the public and press, a decision by Wrexham Council that has come under cross party criticism.

Wrexham Council has yet to respond to these concerns.

Freedom of the Borough (Image: FILMCAFE)

Discussing the achievements of Rob and Ryan, Wrexham mayor, Cllr Brian Cameron said: “As current mayor for Wrexham, and lifelong Wrexham fan I’m delighted that the club, and Rob and Ryan are receiving the freedom of the borough award.

“Wrexham AFC being one of the oldest football clubs in the world, playing at the world’s oldest international football stadium that still hosts international matches, the fans have had many ups and downs.

“One of my best memories of watching Wrexham was when we beat Arsenal in the 1991/92 FA Cup, with Arsenal scoring first through Alan Smith, Micky Thomas equalising and Steve Watkin scoring the winner.

“We’re very fortunate to now have Rob and Ryan as co-chairmen at the club, meaning very exciting times ahead for both the club and Wrexham - let’s enjoy the ride.”

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, said: “Generations have enjoyed watching football at the Racecourse and we’ve known for a very long time how special Wrexham is.

Chief Executive Ian Bancroft, Council Leader Mark Pritchard, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. (Image: FILMCAFE)

“With the increased international interest of Wrexham AFC it’s great to be able to showcase to the world just how special Wrexham, and the people of Wrexham are.

“Football truly is the beating heart of our community and there’s always been incredible support for the club, and it’s great to see that fan base continue to grow.

“On and off the field, Rob and Ryan have been incredible ambassadors for the Wrexham AFC, Wrexham and Wales.

“Their takeover of the club happened during covid, and it’s fair to say that their efforts and enthusiasm since then has been infectious - this is the right time to recognise that.”

Councillor David A Bithell, Deputy Leader of Wrexham Council, said: “Wrexham AFC’s new found status as a globally recognised football club has had a phenomenal impact on the community.

“It’s rare now to see anyone in a replica shirt that’s not a Wrexham one.

“There’s real community pride here, football is definitely a big part of what makes Wrexham tick.”

“The owners are helping us promote Wrexham as a place to visit across the world, and granting the freedom of the city to the football club and the owners is our way of saying thank you.”