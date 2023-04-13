Office for National Statistics worker Alan Newman had more than 3,000 indecent pictures and videos of boys and girls stored on electronic devices, Newport Crown Court heard.

Some films showed “distressed” victims being raped by men and one involved a three-month-old baby being sexually assaulted.

Police found the material after they had gone to Newman’s home in Risca in response to an alleged domestic violence incident there.

The defendant’s partner informed officers that her boyfriend had indecent images, prosecutor Nigel Fryer said.

They found 849 category A images depicting the most serious kind of abuse, 1,008 at category B and 1,282 at category C.

Police also discovered Newman had an extreme pornographic image showing a human having sex with a dog.

When he was questioned by detectives following his arrest, he made a full confession and revealed how he had been downloading child abuse images since he was 30.

The 41-year-old, of Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children, possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Newman had no previous convictions.

His barrister Byron Broadstock told the court: “He is currently suspended and affirms that he expects to lose that employment with the National Statistics Office.

“It's quite clear that this is an articulate, intelligent man who does have ability but unfortunately that sense of helplessness that's described in some detail in the pre-sentence report has led him over a period of time to engage in repulsive behaviour.

“These are images of the worst kind.”

“He remains with his partner and she's sat in court.”

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told Newman: “The images show children who were being abused in obvious distress.

“People looking at these images create a market for these images and it leads to further abuse.”

Newman was jailed for 12 months but that prison term was suspended for two years and he was ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement

The defendant has to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

He also has to pay £530 prosecution costs and a £140 surcharge.