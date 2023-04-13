As previously reported selling agents stumbled across a surprise when going to view a terraced house in Bedwas: a full-sized indoor swimming pool at the rear of the property.

The property looks like any other unassuming house in the South Wales valleys, which is why it was a shock to Angie Davey – of Paul Fosh Auctions in Newport – when she toured the house and saw the pool which “has clearly seen better days”.

One could assume that a house with a swimming pool would cost a bomb, but the property was listed with a guide price at auction of £148,000-plus.

The auction took place – via Paul Fosh Auctions’ website – today (April 13, 2023) with five bidders competing to obtain this unusual property.

The auction began at £145,000 and, following 18 bids, was sold at £181,000 - an additional £36,000 from the starting price for the property located on Pandy Road in Bedwas.

The pool – and the house – was marketed by Paul Fosh Auctions as needing renovation, with plenty of potential for a new homeowner or investor (once work is carried out).

Along with the “dilapidated” pool in need of “more than a little TLC” the property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, so could suit a family once refurbished and redecorated,

The house also has a living room, kitchen, dining room, and a conservatory extension which houses the pool – protecting it from the wet weather of Wales. The house also has a back garden which includes access to a garage.

