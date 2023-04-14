Previously, it was reported that a new series was being worked on with producers eager to have writer JK Rowling on board.

The rumours were reported by Bloomberg which alleged that Warner Bros Discovery, which owns HBO, wished to create a new show based on the popular wizarding world.

It was also said that Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslava and HBO boss Casey Vloys were interested in having JK Rowling involved as a producer.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Harry Potter originally started as a book series after the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 1997.

HBO confirms new Harry Potter Series as fans left divided

Today, HBO has confirmed the arrival of a TV show based on the Harry Potter books with each series of the programme set to be based on an individual book.

The show is to be brought to life with a new cast despite actors like Daniel Radcliffe becoming synonymous with the franchise.

Warner Bros Discovery said in a press release: "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years".

It added that the series will be "authentic to the original books" as JK Rowling was named an executive producer for the show.

(PA/Hansons auctioneers) Harry and Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in 1997 (Image: PA/Hansons auctioneers)

Jk Rowling added: "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

This comes as Rowling has become a controversial figure due to her beliefs on trans women and gender identity.

Fans accuse new Harry Potter series of 'ruining' their childhoods

Fans took to social media upon hearing the news with the response being rather divided.

Some fans were annoyed by the move with one Twitter user saying: "Basically came to ruin my childhood. No I won't take anyone else as Harry Potter except Daniel Radcliffe. Thank you."

Another user said: "Pumped to not watch this!" with another simply saying: "Nope".

Another commenter critical of JK Rowling's personal views added: "People have such a weird obsession with this show! Very telling seeing who’s actually an ally"

Some fans were more positive about the show with one writing: "This had been such a long time coming and I’m not even sure I’m prepared for it."