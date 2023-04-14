The breakdown service said in March it had been called to an average of 1,870 pothole incidents every day, estimating the damage would have left drivers with a collective bill of £168,300 for new tyres alone.

The AA said wet weather in March was largely to blame for a spike in damage caused by broken road surfaces, with its pothole index reporting 10,000 more callouts than at the same time last year.

AA were called to, on average, 1870 pothole incidents every day in March. (Image: PA)

AA president Edmund King said: “The current pothole plague firmly puts the UK on the road to despair.

“Persistent cold and wet weather, coupled with poorly planned roadworks, means problem roads are undoubtedly getting worse and pothole complaints will not go away until the roads are properly fixed.”

The average garage sells tyres for £90 and wheels at £250 each, “placing further strain on already stretched family budgets”, Mr King added.

This comes after a survey carried out by the Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (Alarm) last month found councils in England and Wales had seen a record shortfall in pothole repair budgets of around £1.3 billion.

What causes potholes?





How does a pothole form? (Image: PA)

Alarm said the shortfall was the highest figure in 28 years and a jump of more than a fifth on the previous 12 months.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We’re investing more than £5.5 billion to maintain roads up and down the country, and recently announced plans to crack down on utility companies that leave potholes in their wake after street works, so that motorists, cyclists and all road users can enjoy smoother, safer journeys.”

The Government is also, starting this month, looking to clamp down on poorly repaired roads by fining utility companies if they leave highways in a poor state.

Potholes have been a hot topic all over the world recently.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

In the US, actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video of himself, on Twitter, earlier this week filling in a giant pothole left by a gas company.

In the post, Schwarzenegger said: "Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it.

"I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go."

His video led to Scottish singer Amy Macdonald calling on the Glasgow City Council to call on the Terminator actor to come and help with their pothole problems.

In Malmesbury, Wiltshire, last week, sixth-former, Ben Thornbury, was left so frustrated about potholes being ignored in the high street he turned them into a crazy golf course in an attempt to highlight the issue.

He posted a picture on Facebook of a roadworks sign altered to read: "High Street crazy potholes golf now open" and "Wiltshire Council you are a disgrace, fix the potholes".

The post has received national attention with a reporter and photographer from The Sun visiting the town to have a go at the crazy golf course.

Speaking to the Gazette and Herald, Ben said: "I knew by taking to social media we may get some answers.

"So I created a sign and I thought to take it up to the spot on the High Street with the most potholes.

"These potholes don’t do vehicles any good and it’s certainly not a good impression for visitors and with it being the oldest borough in England, you would think we would have some priority."