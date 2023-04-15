PHILLIP ROOKE, 34, of Barthropp Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an e-scooter without insurance on the A4810 in Magor on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON BOUCHER, 22 of The Mall, Cwmbran was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on March 9.

He must also pay £85 costs.

BILLY JAMES CLARKE, 36, of Alicia Way, Newport must pay £293 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the B4237 on Chepstow Road on October 10, 2022.

LUKE HARRIES, 18, of Coed Cochwyn Avenue, Llanishen, Cardiff was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 20.

He was fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

ZOE HANCOCK, 39, of East Pentwyn, Blaina must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence at the car park on High Street on November 19, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRISTIAN OCHISOR-BADEA, 36, of Newport Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Longcroft Road with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 20.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATHAN DALTON, 30, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran on September 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOIS FITZGERALD, 29, of Afon Llwyd Terrace, Pontnewydd, Pontypool must pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence at Taliesin, Cwmbran on November 24, 2022.

Their driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ALLEN, 43, of Tydies, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Henllys Way on October 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH BLEDDYN JAMES COLES, 34, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Pant Road, Newbridge on September 23, 2022.

MICHAEL ARRON JOHNSON, 42, of St Vincent Court, Newport must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on November 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HANNAH DAVIES, 34, of Mill Race, Abercarn must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 74mph in a 50mph zone between the between Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANGELA EVANS, 58, of Woodland Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER LEONARD PAUL HARVEY, 40, of Chartist Way, Blackwood must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Risca Road, Rogerstone on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.