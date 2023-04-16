ABIGAIL JANE COTTERILL, 23, of Sutton Road, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIELLE JONES, 27, of Rassau Road, Ebbw Vale must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 at Blackrock, Monmouthshire on September 30, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

THOMAS JAMES GREGSON, 43, of Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £384 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on October 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHONTAI MCINTOSH, 20, of Telford Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Capel Crescent on August 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MYRIAM HASSAN, 29, of Lawrence Hill Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Their driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER LYNTON JONES, 40, of Bryn Dolwen, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEENAN ANTHONY PERRETT, 28, of Ifton Avenue, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on October 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH LOUISE ROE, 51, of Wesley Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £210 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road on October 30, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KARL CUETO, 57, of Queens Hill Crescent, Newport Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMANTHA WILLIAMS, 45, of Chapel Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DIANA JAMES, 52, of Neuaddwen Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 40mph zone on the B4251 in Blackwood on October 11, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAUREN MEAKIN, 40, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on September 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TERRENCE ALAN EDWARD MORGAN, 41, of School Terrace, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.