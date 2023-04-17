LIAM DOBBIN, 29, of Forsythia Close, Ty Sign, Risca was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pwllmeyric Hill, Chepstow on August 29, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED ISLAM, 32, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an e-scooter without insurance on Aberthaw Road on November 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

FARRELL RAFFERTY, 24, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CORRIE WINSTON, 20, of Upper Capel Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A472 in Newbridge on October 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURA REES, 32, of Humber Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on October 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLOTTE ANNE KILLEN, 35, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on September 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL THOMAS SHAW, 41, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN HICKEY, 33, of Clytha Square, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLOTTE HUNT, 30, of Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on September 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE LAKE, 28, of Copper Beech Drive, Bedwellty Gardens, Tredegar must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MILDA SIMINAVICUITE, 39, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDRU ION TUTUIU, 32, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone in Pontypool on the A472 at Skewfields on October 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.