Tomos van den Braak, 26, attacked the nurse while being treated as a patient at Newport’s St Cadoc's Hospital.

The defendant was taken there after making threats at a supported living facility in the city for "vulnerable people" where he’d been housed.

He had started behaving “bizarrely” there last December and started telling care staff that he wanted to hurt them.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant said, ‘I want to threaten staff with a knife and I want to threaten them to take their clothes off.’

“There was one other remark which caused a concern which he'd never made before and it was this: ‘I want to hold staff hostage, but I don't have a knife or a gun. I would get them in a headlock, I would break their necks and I would be done for murder.’”

Van den Braak later threatened to slash a female supervisor with a piece of glass.

Miss Lewis said: “He stood in a doorway and she noticed that he was carrying a shard of glass in his right hand.

“He then said, ‘I've got glass.’ She asked the defendant, ‘Shall we put it in the bin?’ “And he replied, ‘No, I'm going to slit your throat.’

“At the same time, he raised the shard of glass and was pointing it directly at her.

“He laughed as he did this and she would say that the glass was about three inches in length.”

Another member of staff came into the room and took the weapon from van den Braak who was then taken to St Cadoc's Hospital.

A few days later he attacked the nurse after flooding his room and a communal bathroom.

“The defendant ran towards her, placed his hands around her neck and they both fell to the floor with his full weight on top of her, Miss Lewis told the court.

“His hands were around her neck, however she was able to breathe.”

Colleagues rushed to help the nurse and pulled van den Braak off her and restrained him until the police arrived.

“Strangulation did take place but fortunately there were no serious injuries,” Miss Lewis added.

“She asked the defendant why he done that and he said, ‘Next time I will break your f****** neck.’”

Van den Braak, formerly of West Nash Road, Nash, Newport pleaded guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place and assaulting an emergency worker.

He had no previous convictions.

Gareth Williams, representing the defendant, said there had been a “deterioration” in his behaviour and mental health leading up to both incidents.

Van den Braak was jailed for 12 months by the Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.