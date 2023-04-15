Three Cliffs Bay (nine) was named among the 10 most beautiful locations in the UK, while the Gower Peninsula (19) and Tintern Abbey (29) also made the top 50 list.

Big 7 Travel website said the UK was "loaded" with some "breathtaking" locations and offered something for everyone.

Big 7 Travel added: "Whether you live in the United Kingdom and seeking stay-cation inspiration or are searching for some Britain wanderlust, there’s no shortage of breathtaking sites to see.

"England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all boast their own unique culture making the region all the more exciting to visit."

Three spots in South Wales are among the Big 7 Travel's top 50 most beautiful places in the UK list. (Image: Getty Images)

The 50 most beautiful places in the UK

50. Port Sunlight, the Wirral – England

49. The Dark Hedges – Northern Ireland

48. Cheddar Gorge – England

47. Belfast – Northern Ireland

46. Isle of Muck – Scotland

45. Dolgellau, Snowdonia National Park – Wales

44. Eilean Donan – Scotland

43. Oxford – England

42. Glen Nevis – Scotland

41. St. Michael’s Mount – England

40. The Orkney Islands – Scotland

39. Isle of Mull and Iona – Scotland

37. The Isles of Scilly – England

36. Brighton – England

35. Stratford upon Avon – England

34. Loch Ness – Scotland

33. Isle of Staffa – Scotland

32. The Shambles, York – England

31. Bamburgh Castle – England

30. Shaftesbury – England

29. Tintern Abbey – Wales

28. Chalcot Crescent, London – England

27. Kynance Cove – England

26. Clovelly Village, Devon – England

25. Eoligarry Beach, Isle of Barra – Scotland

24. Dunnottar Castle – Scotland

23. High Force Waterfalls – England

22. Kinbane Castle – Northern Ireland

21. Glenfinnan Viaduct – Scotland

20. Tollymore Forest Park – Northern Ireland

19. Gower Peninsula – Wales

18. The Shetland Islands – Scotland

17. Dean Village – Scotland

16. White Cliffs of Dover – England

15. Giant’s Causeway – Northern Ireland

14. Conwy Castle – Wales

13. Durdle Door, Dorset – England

12. Loch Lomond & The Trossachs – Scotland

11. Minack Theatre, Cornwall – England

10. Devil’s Pulpit, Finnich Glen – Scotland

9. Three Cliffs Bay – Wales

8. Castle Combe, the Cotswolds – England

7. Edinburgh – Scotland

6. Cambridge – England

5. Pembrokeshire Coast – Wales

4. Bath – England

3. The Lake District – England

2. Snowdonia National Park – Wales

1. Isle of Skye – Scotland

The most beautiful places in south Wales

Three Cliffs Bay (nine)

It's easy to see why it's (Three Cliffs Bay) is one of the most photographed areas in Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

What Big 7 Travel said: "Swansea Bay is home to a spectacular mashup of misty dunes, endless salt marshes and giant limestone cliffs known as Three Cliffs Bay.

"From the epic sunrises and sunsets to the expanse of sea and tranquil marshes that surround it, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the most photographed areas in Wales and one of the most beautiful spots in the UK."

Gower Peninsula (19)

The Gower Peninsula was the UK's first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. (Image: Getty Images)

Big 7 Travel said: "As the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Gower Peninsula is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places in the UK.

"While Northern Wales gets a lot of love for its dramatic scenery and coastline, this gem in the south of Wales is the picture of unspoilt beauty.

"Find dramatic limestone cliffs, wild moors, golden beaches, salt marshes, and wildlife-rich woodlands – about any natural landscape you can think of.

"Walkers in particular are fans of this area, although beach bums will love it just as much.

"Especially with the Peninsula’s Rhossili Bay standing as a permanent fixture on ‘best beaches in Wales’ lists."

Tintern Abbey (29)

Did you know..?

Founded in 1131, Tintern Abbey was the first Cistercian monastery to be established in Wales.https://t.co/8G2HfK6Lyp pic.twitter.com/iqrRXNzIFN — Abaty Tyndyrn / Tintern Abbey (@_Tintern_Abbey_) January 18, 2020

Big 7 Travel said: "The Cistercian abbey of Tintern is one of Wales’ best ruins.

"This once-thriving gothic masterpiece dates all the way back to 1131 and has not stopped wowing since.

"While now in ruins, the decay of the area gives an incredible representation of just how much has happened in Wales in the 890 years since its formation.

"Set on the banks of the River Rye, forming the border between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire, the scenery is beautiful."