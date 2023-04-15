Three locations in south Wales have been named in the top 50 most beautiful places in the UK by Big 7 Travel.
Three Cliffs Bay (nine) was named among the 10 most beautiful locations in the UK, while the Gower Peninsula (19) and Tintern Abbey (29) also made the top 50 list.
Big 7 Travel website said the UK was "loaded" with some "breathtaking" locations and offered something for everyone.
Big 7 Travel added: "Whether you live in the United Kingdom and seeking stay-cation inspiration or are searching for some Britain wanderlust, there’s no shortage of breathtaking sites to see.
"England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all boast their own unique culture making the region all the more exciting to visit."
The 50 most beautiful places in the UK
50. Port Sunlight, the Wirral – England
49. The Dark Hedges – Northern Ireland
48. Cheddar Gorge – England
47. Belfast – Northern Ireland
46. Isle of Muck – Scotland
45. Dolgellau, Snowdonia National Park – Wales
44. Eilean Donan – Scotland
43. Oxford – England
42. Glen Nevis – Scotland
41. St. Michael’s Mount – England
40. The Orkney Islands – Scotland
39. Isle of Mull and Iona – Scotland
37. The Isles of Scilly – England
36. Brighton – England
35. Stratford upon Avon – England
34. Loch Ness – Scotland
33. Isle of Staffa – Scotland
32. The Shambles, York – England
31. Bamburgh Castle – England
30. Shaftesbury – England
29. Tintern Abbey – Wales
28. Chalcot Crescent, London – England
27. Kynance Cove – England
26. Clovelly Village, Devon – England
25. Eoligarry Beach, Isle of Barra – Scotland
24. Dunnottar Castle – Scotland
23. High Force Waterfalls – England
22. Kinbane Castle – Northern Ireland
21. Glenfinnan Viaduct – Scotland
20. Tollymore Forest Park – Northern Ireland
19. Gower Peninsula – Wales
18. The Shetland Islands – Scotland
17. Dean Village – Scotland
16. White Cliffs of Dover – England
15. Giant’s Causeway – Northern Ireland
14. Conwy Castle – Wales
13. Durdle Door, Dorset – England
12. Loch Lomond & The Trossachs – Scotland
11. Minack Theatre, Cornwall – England
10. Devil’s Pulpit, Finnich Glen – Scotland
9. Three Cliffs Bay – Wales
8. Castle Combe, the Cotswolds – England
7. Edinburgh – Scotland
6. Cambridge – England
5. Pembrokeshire Coast – Wales
4. Bath – England
3. The Lake District – England
2. Snowdonia National Park – Wales
1. Isle of Skye – Scotland
The most beautiful places in south Wales
Three Cliffs Bay (nine)
What Big 7 Travel said: "Swansea Bay is home to a spectacular mashup of misty dunes, endless salt marshes and giant limestone cliffs known as Three Cliffs Bay.
"From the epic sunrises and sunsets to the expanse of sea and tranquil marshes that surround it, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the most photographed areas in Wales and one of the most beautiful spots in the UK."
Gower Peninsula (19)
Big 7 Travel said: "As the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Gower Peninsula is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places in the UK.
"While Northern Wales gets a lot of love for its dramatic scenery and coastline, this gem in the south of Wales is the picture of unspoilt beauty.
"Find dramatic limestone cliffs, wild moors, golden beaches, salt marshes, and wildlife-rich woodlands – about any natural landscape you can think of.
"Walkers in particular are fans of this area, although beach bums will love it just as much.
"Especially with the Peninsula’s Rhossili Bay standing as a permanent fixture on ‘best beaches in Wales’ lists."
Tintern Abbey (29)
Big 7 Travel said: "The Cistercian abbey of Tintern is one of Wales’ best ruins.
"This once-thriving gothic masterpiece dates all the way back to 1131 and has not stopped wowing since.
"While now in ruins, the decay of the area gives an incredible representation of just how much has happened in Wales in the 890 years since its formation.
"Set on the banks of the River Rye, forming the border between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire, the scenery is beautiful."
