Wigmore Abbey, a spectacular seven-bedroom Grade I listed property that has a library, stables, and more than five acres of grounds, is being marketed by Mark Wiggin Estate Agents for £1.5million. The former Abbey, which is now a ruin, is also in the grounds.

Situated in Adforton, the mansion featured in Green Green Grass, a spin-off of Only Fools and Horses that detailed Boycie and his family's life as they tried to settle in the countryside after leaving London.

Wigmore Abbey is for sale for £1.5million (Image: Hereford Times)

Describing the property, Mark Wiggin Estate Agents said: "Wigmore Abbey is one of the finest and most fascinating properties, both historically and architecturally.

"In the words of J W Tonkin, a noted local Historian "there are still some remains of the original 12th Century buildings including an excellent example of a carving of the time, a complete shell of the 14th Century rebuilding, and the post reformation late 16th Century and early 17th Century adaptations to make the monastic buildings into a house of that period".

"The remaining Abbot's Lodge forms the main house as it is today. The history of the property unravels a tremendous display of original period and character features throughout including the Refectory, being one of only two timber rooted Undercrofts in the country."

The ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious reception hall with exposed stone work and fine oak panelling, while the kitchen is fully fitted with integrated units including a traditional AGA.

The sitting and drawing rooms are also on the ground floor, while the first floor has the Abbots Parlour, library, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A further four bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, are on the second floor.

Outside, meanwhile, are the gardens and grounds which extend to around 5.29 acres. The immediate gardens are formally landscaped and offer a beautiful and idyllic setting.

Situated in the garden is also a discreet but charming Grade II summer house, with the surrounding countryside providing exceptional panoramic views including the nearby Mortimer Forest. Paddocks are also in the grounds.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only via Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.