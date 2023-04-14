Newport-based Gwent Holdings is behind the outline planning application to build the homes on land either side of Cwrt Neuadd Wen, near Bedwellty Road.

A mixture of two-storey properties, bungalows and apartments are included in the plans, with further details to be agreed in a future reserved matter application.

At a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, April 12, Labour councillor Shane Williams said he was “seriously concerned” about the development of a greenfield site.

The greenfield site was allocated for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan up to 2021 – but 7.2 per cent of the proposed development falls outside of this.

Cllr Williams, who represents Cefn Fforest and Pengam, said: “It’s a concern for me that we are going outside the settlement boundary. Is there any way that development could be reined back a bit to be contained within the settlement boundary?”

Planning officer Elizabeth Rowley said the additional 7.2 per cent of land was previously allocated to the Aberbargoed bypass, which is no longer happening, so the land had already been allocated for development.

Independent councillor Nigel Dix also raised concerns about the impact of the development on the environment.

Ms Rowley said: “It’s considered a small and logical rounding off of the settlement boundary and it was previously identified for development.”

Just over 100 homes are also being built nearby on the grounds of the former Bedwellty Comprehensive School.

According to the council’s report, these developments mean an additional classroom will be needed in Aberbargoed Primary School to meet future demands.

One neighbour responded to the plans and said the developer should fund the extra classroom, rather than the taxpayer, before the homes are constructed.

Up to eight of the properties will be classed as affordable homes, as part of a proposed Section 106 contribution. The council’s housing enabling officer has requested these be one-bedroom flats for social rent.

Twenty-nine letters of representation were submitted to the council in relation to the plans. Residents raised concerns about additional traffic, loss of green space and flooding.

In relation to play areas and green space, the council’s report states: “There are currently no safe, accessible and formalised play area spaces for children within the Y Ffordd Wen estate.

“The proposed development will seek to provide multiple safe spaces and formalised play areas across the northern and southern development parcels and will meet Fields in Trust standards.”

Further details such as parking, materials, design and access will be determined at the reserved matters stage. A masterplan for the protection of trees is also expected in the reserved matters application.

The application was recommended for approval by officers, subject to the section 106 agreement. Councillors approved the plans with nine voting in favour, two against and one abstention.