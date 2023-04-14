Fares on Newport Bus routes will increase from Sunday, April 23, and affect all ticket types.

The firm accepted the hike wouldn't be welcomed by passengers but defended the decision as "a direct result of the rising costs of operating the business, including challenging fuel and electricity costs".

It said it had not raised prices since the beginning of 2020 "despite significant business and operational challenges across the sector".

The cost of bus travel in Newport will remain "less than the price of travelling by train or parking in the city", the firm added.

What are the new Newport Bus fares?





The new prices for the most popular types of ticket are as follows:

In Zone 1 (Newport), the adult single journey will increase to £2.20 and the Adult City Day tickets, which provide unlimited travel for the day, will rise to £4.40.

In Zone 2 (Newport, Cardiff and Cwmbran), the adult single ticket will rise to £2.80 and the Adult City Day Plus ticket, which provide unlimited travel for the day within Newport, to Cardiff and to Cwmbran, will increase to £5.80.

The Adult Weekly Passport Zone 1 ticket will increase to £18.70 and the Adult Weekly Passport Zone 2 will increase to £23.80.

The Adult four-weekly tickets will increase to £56.10 in Zone 1 and £71.40 in Zone 2.

The Adult MonDay has been renamed an All Zone Day ticket, and will increase to £8.40.

What has Newport Bus said about the new fares?





Announcing the changes, Morgan Stevens, the director of delivery at Newport Transport, said: "We understand that fare increases are never popular and have worked hard to avoid them over the past three years.

"This minimal increase, which averages at around 30p for our single tickets and 55p for our unlimited travel day ticket, ensures we can serve our community to the highest standard.

"It also ensures our operation is sound, and continues to innovate with greener, smarter, safer travel for all citizens of Newport."

Newport Bus has also announced "exciting new features" on the firm's app.

Customers can buy daily and Passport tickets in advance, and track all bus journeys under the My Travel section of the app, including those tickets purchased using contactless payment on the bus.

Once a customer’s bank card is registered on the app, contactless payments of bus ticket will be logged on the Newport Bus app’s journey history.

The firm said the new feature would "make it simpler for people to contact us regarding a specific service or to simply report lost properties".