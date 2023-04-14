Stewart McGinn was last seen near his home address in Monmouth on Tuesday at around 1pm.

The 30-year-old's disappearance prompted police to launch a missing persons appeal amid concerns for his welfare.

Since the search was initiated, police have confirmed that a body has been found and that Mr McGinn's family have been notified.

However, the identity of the body is yet to be officially confirmed.

Gwent Police said the body of a man was discovered near Monmouth at around 10.20am yesterday, Thursday.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, but we've notified the family of Stewart McGinn," a spokesperson for the force said.

The police spokesperson added that that force was "not treating the death as suspicious currently".

Stewart McGinn jailed after death of elderly woman

Back in 2022, Stewart McGinn, then 29, was branded a “coward” for fleeing the scene after knocking down 79-year-old Jane Stone in Monmouth the previous summer.

The retired teacher never recovered from the force of the impact and died in hospital four days later after suffering a fractured skull.

McGinn had mounted the pavement on his mountain bike and was cycling “very fast” after cutting a corner before hitting his victim head on.

The incident happened just before 10pm on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Prosecutor James Wilson said: “The defendant lied to the police when he said he had stopped to help the victim.”

McGinn had no lights on his bike and the rear brakes weren’t working.

He later handed himself in to the police after he saw an appeal for information in the Argus, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

McGinn, of Troy Way, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

McGinn was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for two years and six months.