The 27-year-old man, from Merthyr Tydfil, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Today, Friday, Gwent Police confirmed he had been released under investigation while officers continue to make enquiries.

He had been driving a Ford Ka on Fochriw Road, in Caerphilly county borough, when his car was involved in a crash with a Renault Clio being driven by Gareth Davies.

Paramedics pronounced Mr Davies, 43, from Rassau, dead at the scene. His family is being supported by specialist officers, Gwent Police said.

The Ford driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at hospital.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on Fochriw Road between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday, April 13, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact us."

Anyone who can help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300117492, or sending the force a direct message on social media.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.