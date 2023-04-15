Shanice Ross, 21, from Newport subjected them to a torrent of abuse which included the use of racist slurs and calling one of them a “nonce”.

Police had arrested the defendant after she had started trashing her boyfriend’s home while they were breaking up last August.

Ross ripped a radiator off the wall, kicked a TV on to the floor and stole his iPhone.

She became violent towards the police when they arrested her on Trent Road in the Bettws area of Newport.

Ross told them she had taken an overdose and she was driven to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran to be assessed.

“The defendant continued to be aggressive in the back of the police van,” Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court.

“She shouted at one officer, ‘You don't belong in this country’ and threatened to bite her.”

Ross tried to spit at one of her colleagues and a spit hood was placed over her head.

“When they arrived at the Grange Hospital she was still aggressive and had to be detained on the floor by the officers,” Miss Evans said.

“Nurses from inside the hospital came out with the intention of assessing the defendant.

“However the defendant was volatile towards the hospital staff and told them to f*** off.

“Staff then refused to allow her inside and she refused medical treatment and told the nurses she had not taken an overdose.”

Ross then became violent towards the police.

“She told one officer that she would find out where she lived and burn her house down,” Miss Evans said.

“The defendant threatened her, ‘Watch what happens when we get to custody and they get these cuffs off – I'm going to smash your face in.”

“At that stage she kicked the officer making contact with the lower path of her stomach.

“She then spat in the face and eyes of an another officer because there was a tear in the spit hood.

“That officer described feeling degraded and disgusted by this and said it made her question whether or not she wanted to remain in the job.

“She'd only been on shift as a police officer for around three weeks at the time of this incident.”

The “commotion” continued as Ross was taken and booked into custody at Newport Central police station where she spat at more officers.

Ross, of Meon Close, Bettws, Newport admitted assaulting an emergency worker, theft, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She has 24 previous convictions for 45 offences including assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard in mitigation how the defendant, who is a mother, had endured a difficult life being brought up in the care system.

Ross was jailed for 14 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact her now ex-boyfriend.