WE SET the theme for this week as 'special' and got some fantastic pictures from members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club. You can see why each of them is special to the photographer.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A special catch. Picture: Paul Foster
Special little paws that make a difference in life. Picture: Natasha Ann
Making special memories with friends at Bedwelty House, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
A special dog walk around Pen-y-Fan Pond. Picture: Corina Setchfield
Catherine Mayo said: "Special memories from when my son was young. Taken at Sugarloaf Mountain."
This special place, Gelligroes Mill, was where on April 15, 1912, Artie Moore, 26, using crude radio apparatus received a signal in Morse Code from the Titanic saying it had hit an iceberg. Picture: Granville Joxies
An orphaned lamb cwtched up to Ruby the cat in front of the fire. Picture: Nicole Abraham
Photographer Sian McDermott's dad, Alan, on his recent 80th birthday at Pontymister
Easter Sunday was an extra special day for photographer Virginia Denley-Hill as her second grandson was born
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here