WE SET the theme for this week as 'special' and got some fantastic pictures from members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club. You can see why each of them is special to the photographer.

South Wales Argus: Huge: A special catch. Picture: Paul Foster

South Wales Argus: Cute: Special little paws that make a difference In life. Picture: Natasha Ann

South Wales Argus: Fun: Making special memories with friends at Bedwelty House, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

South Wales Argus: Woof: A special dog walk around Pen-y-Fan Pond. Picture: Corina Setchfield

South Wales Argus: fAMILY: Special memories from when my son was young. Taken at Sugarloaf Mountain. Picture: Catherine Mayo

South Wales Argus: History: This special place, Gelligroes Mill, was where on April 15, 1912, Artie Moore, 26, using crude radio apparatus received a signal in Morse Code from the Titanic saying it had hit an iceberg. Picture: Granville Joxies

South Wales Argus: Awww: An orphaned Lamb, cwtched up to Ruby the cat, in front of the fire. Picture: Nicole Abraham

South Wales Argus: Special Occasion: Photographer Sian McDermott's dad, Alan, on his recent 80th birthday at Pontymister

South Wales Argus: Arrival: Easter Sunday was an extra special day for photographer Virginia Denley-hill as her second grandson was born

