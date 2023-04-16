This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

A special catch. Picture: Paul Foster

Special little paws that make a difference in life. Picture: Natasha Ann

Making special memories with friends at Bedwelty House, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

A special dog walk around Pen-y-Fan Pond. Picture: Corina Setchfield

Catherine Mayo said: "Special memories from when my son was young. Taken at Sugarloaf Mountain."

This special place, Gelligroes Mill, was where on April 15, 1912, Artie Moore, 26, using crude radio apparatus received a signal in Morse Code from the Titanic saying it had hit an iceberg. Picture: Granville Joxies

An orphaned lamb cwtched up to Ruby the cat in front of the fire. Picture: Nicole Abraham

Photographer Sian McDermott's dad, Alan, on his recent 80th birthday at Pontymister

Easter Sunday was an extra special day for photographer Virginia Denley-Hill as her second grandson was born