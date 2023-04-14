The Community Festival will run from July 14-17 and include guests such as 'The Iceman' Wim Hof and singer/songwriter Nick Mulvey.

The event will include camping; and conversation on spirituality, wellness, healthy living and our environment.

Other activities will include yoga, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, meditation and massages from from a range of holistic healers on site.

Last year Brand even took a dip in the River Wye, - which runs from Monmouthshire all the way up to its source in Llanidloes in Powys - with festival goers.

There will also be a number of musical performances during the event.

Profits from Community will go to the Stay Free Foundation.

How to book tickets to the Community Festival

Tickets are available now on the Community Festival section of Brand's website.

Tickets range in price from £225 for a general admission adult ticket to £6 for a child.

These tickets give you access to the event for the whole three days.

Community Festival line up

Along with Russell Brand, the Community 2023 lineup will include:

Wim Hof

Dr. Vandana Shiva

Ryron Gracie

Nick Mulvey

Bruce Parry

Biet Simkin

Brad Evans

Mr Gee

Sadie Horler

Lucy Sesto

Kirsty Gallagher

Dan Turner

Beans on Toast

Camping at the Community Festival

Being a three-day event camping options are available.

There are various options including £10 for self pitch camping.

If you are looking for something a little more upmarket there are glamping alternatives.

Glamping Wales are providing 5m Bell Tents for two to four people ranging in price from £685 to £995.

All prices can be found on the Community website.