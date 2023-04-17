A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn carried out a visit to Fleur-De-Lys Primary, in Caerphilly county borough, in February, and has just published a report on the findings.

There, they found pupils felt "valued and supported by staff" and enjoyed their education.

"Nearly all pupils approach school life with enthusiasm and show positive attitudes towards their learning, each other, and their school community," the inspectors said.

Pupils "enjoy" going to school and are "welcoming and polite" to visitors and each other.

"Most" pupils behave well in the classroom, and "many pupils allow others to share their ideas and demonstrate respect when others have a different view from their own".

The inspectors said most pupils have a "positive attitude to learning" and to school "from an early age" and show an interest in their work.

They said children "on the whole… demonstrate sustained engagement in lessons" but noted a few pupils "can lose focus and become distracted" if the pace of the lessons are "too slow".

Staff at Fleur-De-Lys Primary have a "clear vision" for the school’s curriculum and want to provide "authentic and engaging learning opportunities for all pupils".

Estyn said "most" staff forge "strong professional relationships" with the children, and "show care and kindness and manage pupils’ behaviour positively".

But the inspectors warned that staff "regularly provide too much support for pupils" and intervene "too quickly" when pupils face moments of difficulty, and "often provide the solution before pupils have had the opportunity to think for themselves".

This early intervention "limits opportunities for pupils to develop as confident, independent learners".

But the inspectors praised the school’s teachers for their "clear learning intentions", adding that in the majority of classes, the "pace of learning is effective and supports pupils to maintain interest".

Teachers and support staff generally know their pupils’ strengths and areas for improvement, and "encourage pupils and praise them for their achievements".

The inspectors also praised the school’s "friendly and welcoming ethos" and its "positive and supportive relationships between pupils, staff and families".

The school’s headteacher is a "strong role model" who has built a "dedicated team of teachers and support staff", according to the inspectors, who added that the school had built "effective links" with parents.