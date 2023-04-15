The Travellers Rest, located in Thornhill Road underwent an eight-week renovation, including a new garden and a new private dining area.

The historic pub was granted its first license in 1864 and stayed open throughout World War Two.

Staff outside the newly refurbished pub (Image: Travellers Rest)

General manager Tania Jones said: “We’re working hard to create a truly amazing transformation which will offer our guests the perfect country escape.

“The changes that are currently underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference.

“The Travellers Rest will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.

Perfect spot for drinks in the sun (Image: The Travellers Rest)

“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and we hope our guests love the transformation.”

The pub reopened its doors on Friday, April 7, with work having commenced on Sunday, February 12.

Perched on Caerphilly Mountain, the pub has a new brunch menu which is available from 9am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sneak peak inside (Image: The Travellers Rest)

Guests can also look forward to a new dinner menu including chargrilled skewers, stone baked pizzas, steaks and roasts.

Owner Vintage Inns Pub describe the historical pub as “the chocolate box picture of a traditional British Inn.”

Four-legged friends are welcome at the pub with water and treats available to them.