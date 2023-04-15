Workers have been applying the finishing touches to the bridge, which connects Devon Place with the Queensway.

The footbridge spans the platforms at the city's railway station and has ramped access for wheelchairs, cyclists and prams.

It replaces the old underpass, which was closed when the project began.

Construction of the footbridge has been hit by several delays, including supply chain problems, and its original opening date was pushed back by several months.

On Monday, however, the bridge will finally open to the public and there will be a small event to mark the occasion.

These photographs by Dave Powell and Aerial Photography Wales, show the different stages of the footbridge project.

2021

The main footbridge sections were delivered to Newport at the end of 2021. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

Giant concrete support pillars were constructed in the now disused underpass below Newport railway station. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

2022

The main sections of the footbridge, lifted into place over Christmas in 2021, photographed in the new year. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

A closer look at the new structure which towered over the platforms at Newport railway station, in June 2022. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

Work then began on constructing the access ramps to the footbridge, in Queensway and Devon Place. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

A view from the Queensway of a section of ramp being fitted, August 2022. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

An aerial view of the construction work next to Queensway, August 2022. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

The main bridge sections are connected to the ramps and stair access points, September 2022. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

2023

The finishing touches are applied to the bridge on the Queensway side, March 2023. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)

Landscaping work being finished ahead of the grand opening. (Image: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales)