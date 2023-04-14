“Advice and support to cope with cost-of-living challenges” is to be offered at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 28.

The event is free and residents can drop-in any time between 10am and 6pm.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, April 12, council leader Jane Mudd said council staff can help with “managing finances and maximising income”.

The Labour councillor for Malpas added: “I would appeal to all those residents of Newport – if you are experiencing financial challenges – please go along to this event, where there’s some important advice and guidance available for you.”

Cabinet member for community, Cllr Debbie Harvey, said: “I’m really looking forward to the event, last year’s was a brilliant success. Welsh Water had wiped out thousands of pounds worth of over-hanging debt from numerous amount of residents across the city.

“The cost-of-living is very real, [it’s]very forefront in everyone’s mind where there are families struggling to feed their children, it’s sobering, it’s gut-wrenching. To be perfectly frank with you, it’s no wonder the food banks are running out of food.”

For more information about the event call 01633 656 656 or email info@newport.gov.uk