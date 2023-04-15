The hike means disabled and elderly people who rely on the alarms, that are often worn as pendants either around their neck or on their wrist or which can be fixed to beds, who had been paying £65 a year have been hit with a 68 per cent increase.

According to Torfaen council there are some 1,601 people in the borough currently dependent on the emergency system, or telecare support for systems such as smoke alarms, to summon help should they fall at home or come into difficulty.

Among them is 23-year-old Jacob Williams, who has Dravet syndrome which means he is epileptic and has mobility issues, as well as learning disabilities. He has a sensor attached to his bed to alert his dad, Gerwyn Evans, should he suffer a seizure during the night at their home at the Rising Sun pub in Abersychan.

A letter from the borough council stated that from April 1 the Assistive Technology Lifeline annual service charge is to increase to £109.21. The council says despite the increase the service still costs less than the 2021 Wales average.

Publican Mr Evans said he was taken aback at the charge and said: “I just can’t see how they can justify an increase of that magnitude. They say it’s inflationary and this and that but it’s practically doubled.

“It is not so much the cost of it more that they seem to be hitting the most vulnerable in the borough. If it had been a 10 per cent increase I might have said ‘okay’ but it’s a huge hike for everybody in the borough and not everybody is as fortunate as Jacob and I. It’s a lot of money if people are living day to day and it’s a vital item that you have got to have so to go from around £60 to £100 is just ridiculous.”

The 63-year-old said he was further angered by the increase as, in 2019, the council withdrew transport for disabled students over the age of 18 and as a result Mr Evans has since had to drive his son to college in Crosskeys, which he still attends daily, and to Able Radio in Cwmbran every Friday, transport for which had also previously been provided.

“They are hitting the most vulnerable who haven’t got a voice,” said Mr Evans.

The letter, from the council’s social care department, said it had increased the annual service charge due to inflation, “a drive to improve the quality of service provided by the call centre” and the UK digital telephone switchover which it said will require it to upgrade all lifeline alarms by the end of 2025.

Mr Evans said he disputed the reasons given with inflation at around 10 per cent and he said technology upgrades would have been known about and should be factored into the cost and lifespan of any equipment, with Jacob having had his alarm for five years.

Torfaen’s cabinet member for adult services, David Daniels, said: “The council have done everything to keep the cost of the service as low as possible for the current financial year and continues to provide some of the lowest charges for assistive technology in Wales. We know that any increase in cost is unwelcome in the current financial climate so while the service has increased to a little over £2 per week, we will continue to subsidise the service and keep costs as low as possible.”

The council has said people can spread the payments through direct debit at no additional cost and that it uses funds from the Housing Support Grant to subsidies the cost of the service.

It also said the digital switchover means all alarm units will have to be replaced and there other costs related to the change and that its contract with a call centre that receives the alarm calls is coming to an end.