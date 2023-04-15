Toby Garrett lives in Sedbury, just outside Chepstow.

Back in 2021, he hit Argus headlines for making an unloved underpass beneath the M48 a more colourful welcome to Wales.

Mr Garrett is well known in the area for his colourful creations, but the display in the front garden of his home has drawn the ire of the Forest of Dean Council.

Sculptures in Mr Garrett's front garden include a domed greenhouse as well as sculptures on his fence, which the council has told him to remove due to planning breaches.

In a letter from the council, which he has shared with the Argus, Mr Garrett has been told "all the structures require planning permission".

Hundreds of locals, sympathetic to Mr Garrett's situation, signed a petition calling for his sculptures to be saved.

The petition stated that "all local residents love" the sculptures.

More than 850 people had signed the petition at time of writing.

However, despite all the community support, Mr Garrett has now removed the sculptures from his garden.

"In the end I had to take it down," he said.

"I've removed the peach house [domed structure] and the sculpture platform.

"I'm devastated."

Mr Garrett did note that his artistic endeavours had not been wholly in vain though.

"The support from so many people means it wasn't all a waste of time," he said.

"I'm going to stick to concentrating on the tunnel under the Severn Bridge.

"A committee has now been formed and we are moving ahead with the lottery grant."