She was born in January 2020 and is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Binky came into us on January 6, 2023. She previously lived in a household with many other cats. Binky is not a shy cat and will come up to you for fuss and affection. Binky is not keen on having her neck scratched.

"She came in with a section of her tail sore and bald. The vets believe this could have been from a burn. The area has now healed but the hair has not grown back. Potential owners would need to be aware that the hair may never grow back.

"Binky can be very sensitive to certain foods and is currently on a diet of dry food only. Bland food such as chicken agrees with Binky but rich, gravy type food does not. Binky had her bloods taken in February 2023 and all results came back negative."

There is no age cap for any children in a potential new home for Binky. She could live with another cat, as long as it is calm, but she could not live with a dog.

She must also have access to the outdoors.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.