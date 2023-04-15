Kieran Olsen, 22, of Jane Austen Close, was locked up by city magistrates for driving while disqualified last month.

The offence took place on Byways in the Greenmeadow area of Cwmbran on March 14.

The defendant was locked up because he “has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Olsen was sent to prison for 12 weeks and banned from driving for 49 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs following his release from custody.