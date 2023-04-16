With that in mind, we have put together a list of all the high-risk missing persons currently being searched for by Gwent Police.

Who is currently missing and high-risk in Gwent?





Gary Richards - missing from Cefn Hengoed

Mr Richards, 48, has been reported as missing after leaving his home address in Cefn Hengoed at around 5.45pm on Monday, April 10.

Gwent Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Richards is described as around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short grey hair and stubble on his chin.

He has a scar above his eye and several tattoos, including a full sleeve on one arm and a geisha on his side.

Mr Richards has known links to Pontypridd and believed to be driving a black Honda Civic.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300115821.

"Gary is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."

Glyn Griffiths - missing from Caerphilly

Mr Griffiths, now 62, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Earlier that afternoon, between midday and 12.45pm, he went to Asda in Caerphilly.

His car was found by officers close to Heol Y Dderwen in Nantgarw on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with grey hair.

Gwent Police has said his case is regarded as a long-term missing person.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information, call us on 101, quoting 2100221975, or you can DM us on Facebook and Twitter," a spokesperson said.

How can I help Gwent Police with their search?





Information which can help find either Mr Richards or Mr Griffiths can be reported to police on: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/6119R02-PO1.