Gwent Police said the “quad bike is believed to be stolen.”

The quad bike was seized in Picton Street, Pontlottyn on Wednesday, April 12, at around 12.45pm.

The suspected stolen bike (Image: Gwent Police)

The bike was reportedly being ridden in an anti-social manner through Rhymney and Pontlottyn.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 quoting log reference 2300116605.

Alternatively, you can send the police a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.