The Deadpool star has outdone himself this year for his Wrexham-co-chairman's big day, enlisting the help of Wrexham fans, staff, and even Rob's wife Kaitlin Olson to sing along to the catchy song.

Along with the music video, Ryan tweeted: "A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy birthday,@rmcelhenney"

The song makes light-hearted fun of the way people have attempted to say “McElhenney”, a name that Ryan says, “while ways to massacre and mispronounce it there are many”.

The theatrical song states that “pronouncing all those N’s and E’s and H’s can perplex them” and shows several different people all pronouncing the name differently, and incorrectly!

It features scenes of fans in the Turf and dancers in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Paddy’s Bar, along with Rob’s co-stars on the show and Maxine Hughes, their Welsh language translator.

Last year's birthday gift from Ryan to Rob also made an appearance; a commemorative urinal at the Racecourse Ground.

The lyrics explain the correct pronunciation of “McElhenney”, saying: “First its mackle like a tackle when we take them to the ground,

“Then it’s henney like the penny that he’s in for with a pound.”

READ MORE:

However, the hilarious song later says: “You’ll probably f*** it up but give it a try!”

Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2023

The song ends with a Wrexham AFC groundsman saying “I’m not f***ing singing”

The co-chairmen have been attempting to outdo one another with the birthday gifts they give each other, and the music video features a chalkboard reading that it is 2-1 to Ryan.

In another tweet, Ryan added: “Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant.”

Rob reacted to the song by tweeting: "This is…. I mean… I don’t…. Wow."

This is…. I mean… I don’t…. Wow. https://t.co/q3jKD8Gnsc — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 14, 2023

The big question is, how will Rob top this for Ryan’s birthday?

Happy birthday Rob!