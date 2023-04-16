Ms Ross, 21, was one of three people who died in a crash on the A48 in St Mellons on Monday, March 6.

Rafel Jeanne and Eve Smith were the other two casualties of the crash.

The crash happened on the A48 near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Mr Jeanne's funeral was held on April 4.

An inquest into their deaths was opened on Friday, March 17.

Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, who were also travelling in the Volkswagen Tiguan, were rushed to hospital after the car was found – shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6.

According to her mother, Ms Russon is now “awake, eating and talking” after having lifesaving surgery.

Ms Russon fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine and suffered a bleed on the brain.

Fundraisers have since been set up to help the families of the deceased to pay for funeral costs.

A charity boxing event has also been arranged to help the families of Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Ms Russon - all from Newport.

A post on social media stated that the event had been set up "with the blessing of the families".

The venue has not been publicly confirmed as yet, but the post states that tickets will be made available soon.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 10.

Full timeline of events of the A48 crash

Mr Loughlin, Mr Jeanne, and a sixth person – 27-year-old Joel Lia – met Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Ms Russon on a night out at The Muffler social club in Maesglas on Friday, March 3.

The group then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

They stayed at the caravan park for a period of time, and the PA news agency reported police are aware of a noise complaint made to the park’s security lodge about the group.

They were last spotted at 2am on Saturday, when Mr Lia was dropped off in Pentwyn, Cardiff, just two miles from the scene of the tragedy.

Police have now confirmed they believe the crash happened at 2.03am that morning.

Gwent Police received a missing person report at 7.34pm on Saturday, and two further reports at 7.43pm and 9.32pm. South Wales Police received a missing person report at 5.37pm on Sunday, March 5.

A police helicopter was called to a wooded area off the A48 at 11.50pm on Sunday night, and the car was spotted at 12.02am on Monday, March 6 – with the log created at 12.15am.

A large area of the A48 was cordoned off at a roundabout in St Mellons throughout most of Monday, before reopening at around 4.30pm.

On Monday evening, South Wales Police confirmed the identities of the three people who were found dead in the car.

Police forces being investigated

Both South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a move they say is in line with normal policing practices.