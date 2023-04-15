Nigel Jones, 58, an emergency medical technician in Bassaleg travelled to Turkey to assist with rescue efforts in mid-February, alongside hazardous area response team paramedic Robert Reynolds, 61, from Bridgend, at the beginning of March.

The pair made the journey in their spare time to help with the rescue effort after February’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 56,000 people and injured thousands more.

Nigel Jones (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

Nigel Jones. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service worker Mr Jones was in Turkey when the second earthquake hit and said, “it throw me off my stool.”

Mr Jones said: “I was part of a two-person rescue team to Turkey to assess the disaster on the ground, gain situational awareness and connect with partners to establish how best to provide support and what humanitarian aid was needed.

“Whilst search and rescue teams continued to look for people trapped, we met local people to find out what their immediate needs were and fed the information back to the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Co-ordination team, who could then ensure the correct type of aid was delivered.

Mr Jones in Turkey (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

Mr Jones in Turkey. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service

“We were based in Hatay Stadium near Antakya but travelled all over the province. I think we covered a couple of 1,000 miles over the two weeks.

“There were buildings either demolished or on the verge of crumbling.

“I was there when the second earthquake hit, and it threw me off my stool, I couldn’t stand up.

“Considering everything they had lost; the hospitality of people was incredible.”

Aftermath of the earthquake (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

Aftermath of the earthquake. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service

Mr Jones was deployed in mid-February for 16 days with RE:ACT, an emergency and crisis response charity operation in the UK and overseas. Whilst Mr Reynolds was deployed at the of March with Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief and development organisation that works through local churches.

Mr Reynolds conducted his last triage on March 31 and returned to Wales on April 2.

Mr Reynolds said: “Samaritan’s Purse established an emergency field hospital in Turkey, which included two emergency operating rooms, four intensive care unit beds and a pharmacy.

“They also distributed thousands of tents as well as food boxes and hygiene kits.

Robert Reynolds (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

Robert Reynolds. Picture Welsh Ambulance Service

“Thousands of the injured were brought to the field hospitals, with the team seeing about 150 patients every day.

“I was taking x-rays, triaging patients and working alongside the Turkish Ministry of Health.

“The two surgical suits completed about 300 surgeries, while I was there. I’ve seen a range of injuries working as a paramedic in Wales, but it doesn’t compare to what I’ve witnessed in Turkey.

“We would be working 14-hour shifts, but the gratitude from the patients made it absolutely worthwhile.”

Jason Killens, chief executive at the Welsh Ambulance Service, praised Mr Jones and Mr Reynolds for their “extraordinary effort and commitment.”