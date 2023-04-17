Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Hunter Lee Rapps was born on March 3, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. His mum is Kayleigh Rapps, of Bargoed, and his siblings are Brian, 11, Chloe, 10, Lockie, six, and Shayla, two.

Esmé Lewis was born on March 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. She is the first child of Casey Ball and John Lewis, of Newport.

Carter Davies was born on March 29, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 11oz. He is the first child of Brody Wheeler and Lee Davies, of Newport.

Giovanni Jack Busi was born on March 27, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12oz, His mum is Cheyenne Busi, of Talywain.

Zak Gary Fagan was born on March 26, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. His parents are Hannah and Jay, of Newport, and his big sister is Millie Donovan, eight.