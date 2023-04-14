Gwent Police received a report of theft in Bassaleg Road on Wednesday, April 12, after a purse was taken by an unknown person from the Spar store at around 7pm.

The man pictured was in the store at the time, and police would like to speak to him in connection with the investigation.

This man was in the store at the time (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300117135, or send us a direct message on social media.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”