Tin Shed Theatre Co and Newport City Homes have joined forces to bring a new event, Meet the Neighbours, to The Place in Newport.

The event will be a place “for public consultation, signposting and creative collaboration towards a safer, connected and cohesive Newport city centre”.

On Thursday, April 20, between 6pm and 8pm, the first of a series of Meet the Neighbours public sessions will take place.

Tin Shed Theatre Co described the event as bringing together a “village hall-style network” for all Newport residents; giving members of the community the chance to find out what’s going on in their community, get advice, and meet new people, all with free refreshments.

“The regeneration in the city centre is bringing in new residents and creating a community,” Laura Palfrey, Newport City Homes’ development partnership coordinator, said. “We are proud to be renovating old buildings into quality homes across the area.

“Alongside that we set-up City Centre Buzz, a network of businesses and organisations in the city to support each other.

“This event will bring the residents and the network together to say hello to each other and learn more about living and working in Newport.”

Naomi Underwood, also from Tin Shed Theatre Co, added: “We’ve worked on an open evening where we open the doors and a number of local organisations will be there to tell the public about what they have to offer.

“This will range from housing advice to creative and wellbeing activities.”

In 2022 The Place was, on Bridge Street, as a not-for-profit multi-functional art and community space by Tin Shed Theatre Co and Newport City Homes. The hub is home to a number of artists studios, workshop spaces, meeting spaces, and wellbeing spaces, all of which are for hire.