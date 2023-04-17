Now the award-winning school has provided the Argus with a sneak peek inside their school.

Headmaster Lee Jarvis spoke to the Argus in March on winning the awards, and said it has helped the school’s confidence.

The awards recognise the hard work and dedication of schools across Gwent.

Schools from across the region have been nominated in this year’s annual South Wales Schools & Education Awards.

Equipped with tennis courts, a drama studio, netball court and a fitness studio the school calls itself a “supportive, challenging and vibrant community that equips students with the best possible preparation for their future lives.”

Mr Jarvis said: “Winning the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards gave school staff and our children an enormous boost.

“It recognised the hard work that they do each and every day be they teachers in classrooms, part of the wellbeing team or support staff.

“Working with our community is such a rewarding experience in itself but to have this award helped to cement the pride that our families have in their school and the people that work there.”

Caerphilly and the school have become home to a Ukrainian family who fled their country after the war broke out.

The family’s new home is the former caretaker's house, Mr Jarvis said this “was an ideal place to help out.”

To make the family feel welcome St Martins held a meal where students made traditional Welsh and Ukrainian food and sampled each other’s native cuisines.

