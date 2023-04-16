It's true that, as a country, we can't get enough of our pets and we would do just about anything for them - no matter what size or shape they come in.

But between vet costs, food, insurance and general upkeep, our favourite furry friends can cost an absolute fortune.

Whether you're looking to add four paws to your family or you're curious to see if your pop make makes the list, Sambla has crunched the numbers for you.

The researchers looked at various metrics including the cost of insurance, annual booster injection, professional grooming and food to determine how much your canine would cost you over a lifetime.

They also considered one-off expenses like the average cost per breed and the initial vaccine course.

Before analysing the costs overall over the dog's lifetime, Sambla broke down the data to see which breeds were the most and least expensive to buy.

Most expensive dog breeds to buy

Here are the top five most expensive dog breeds to buy, according to their average costs:

Italian Greyhound - £3,500

Samoyed - £3,000

Bernese Mountain Dog - £2,688

Chow Chow - £2,663

Irish Wolfhound - £2,500

Five least expensive dog breeds to buy

On the flip side, here are the most affordable dog breeds to purchase:

Greyhound – £600

Lurcher – £647

Bedlington Terrier – £800

Jack Russell – £884

Presa Canario – £886

Most expensive dog breeds to own in the UK over its lifetime

Tibetan Mastiff

Clinching the top spot, the most expensive dog breed to own over its lifetime was the Tibetan Mastiff.

The affectionate breed can cost dog owners a staggering £31,530 on average across their 13-year life span.

They are one of the most expensive to buy as a puppy, costing an average of £2,333. but their food costs are also particularly pricey, costing on average £1,079 per annum.

Newfoundland

In second place, Newfoundlands are a fairly big breed that boasts a pricey total cost of ownership on average too.

The breed can weigh anywhere between 55-80 kg, which explains the over £1,200 you will have to spend on food each year.

On top of this, owners need to consider the almost £500 a year it costs to get this beautiful breed professionally groomed.

These are just some of the factors for why the average cost of a Newfoundland over its lifetime is £28,332.

Mastiff

The Mastiff, also known as the English Mastiff, comes in as the third most expensive dog breed.

On average, Mastiffs cost around £1,525 to buy and since they weigh in at around 71kg, their food does not come cheap.

In fact, their food bill costs their humans a whopping £1,549 per annum.

It's important to note that they don’t require professional grooming which helps the budget somewhat. Over its 11-year lifespan, the gorgeous dogs cost approximately £27,330 to look after.

Here are the 20 most affordable breeds and the total cost of ownership over their lifetime - is yours on the list?

20 most affordable dog breeds to own in the UK

Here are the 20 most affordable dog breeds to own in the UK . ( Sambla) (Image: Sambla)

On the other side of the scale, the dog breed with the most affordable ownership cost is the Patterdale Terrier.

With a 13.5 year life expectancy, these cute canines don't need professionally groomed and will cost £99 a year to feed.

The Border Terrier follows in second position with an average total ownership cost of £6365.

In the third spot, Jack Russell cost their owners £884 to buy on average, they don't need professionally groomed and their food bill typically works out to be £153 a year.

Animal charity Woodgreen spokesperson, Tatian Coelho, said "The cost of owning a dog can vary greatly depending on the breed.

"Generally speaking, larger breeds tend to incur higher food bills, while breeds prone to medical issues such as Pugs and French Bulldogs may have higher insurance costs.”

She added: “We advise potential pet owners to do their research on the specific needs and potential costs associated with a particular breed before bringing a new furry companion into their home.

"This will ensure that they are fully prepared to provide the best care possible for their new pet.’’