It comes as plans from activist group Animal Rising suggest they plan to scale the fences and force entry into the track at Aintree Racecourse.

The activists shared they plan to attend the venue from 9.30am in a bid to prevent the race from starting,

With plans to also block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route.

A spokesperson for the group Nathan McGovern said: “We do plan to be periodically blocking Ormskirk Road, the access road to the front of the racecourse, to disrupt the entry to the venue throughout the day.

We regret to hear the tragic news from Aintree Racecourse this afternoon that 9 year old horse Envoye Special has died from fatal injuries during the 4:05pm Foxhunters chase - on the first day of this year's Grand National Horseracing Festival.



This was their first time running… pic.twitter.com/r9zOyGdqhB — Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) April 13, 2023

“The group of people at the front will be peacefully attempting to make their way over perimeter fences/walls at the front of Aintree before the Grand National race begins with the intention of making their way onto the track.

“And all of this is before the race even starts. We will not be entering the track if there are horses and jockeys riding.”

Animal Rising also shared that they want to use UK horseracing’s biggest calendar event to highlight the “broken relationship” between humans and animals.

One horse has already died at the Grand National Festival, Envoye Special, ridden by James King, after it fell in the Foxhunters’ Chase just after 4pm on Thursday.

It is the 60th horse to have died at Aintree in the past 23 years.

Ahead of the event, the Grand National shared that tighter security was in place to stop attempts of disruption.

Now the Merseyside Police have said they have a “robust policing plan in place” and are working with Aintree’s owners The Jockey Club in preparation for any incidents.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Merseyside Police has a robust policing plan in place for Aintree, as it does for any major public event, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.

“We have been working with our partners, including The Jockey Club, for a number of months in the build-up to this year’s festival to ensure that any necessary plans and processes are in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to racegoers and local residents and businesses.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

A spokesperson for Aintree Racecourse said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest but sincerely hope that Animal Rising reflect on whether their proposed actions are legitimate and responsible.

“Their actions could endanger the horses they purport to protect, as well as jockeys, officials and themselves.”

A spokesperson for the British Horseracing Authority said: “While we respect the rights of anyone to protest safely and legally, we condemn any action which is illegal, especially if it puts at risk the safety of horses, jockeys, officials or fans.”