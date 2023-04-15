The 80-year-old was forced to postpone upcoming dates for his Sound of the 60s tour and shared the news on his social media after doctors encouraged him to rest.

Sharing: “Hello folks. Just to let you all know, I've had a little recurrence of the chest infection I had a few weeks ago.

"My Dr has told me off for not taking some time to recover properly so I am having a break from the radio this weekend and, sadly, I have had to postpone the Sounds of the 60s shows at Swindon and Redhill next week too.

"New dates are already in the diary though and I really do hope to be back with you soon."

Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show

Many fans and followers of the veteran DJ sent well-wishers as one wrote: “Sending you Best Wishes for a speedy recovery. Take It easy and rest. The doctor knows best."

Whilst another added: “Your health comes first. Took me ages to finally realise this and take time off. Please let your body heal."

"Wishing you well. You've brought joy to so many throughout a fantastic career. Take care," another said.

Currently, Blackburn’s show is been hosted by fellow DJ Johnnie Walker.

At the start of Saturday, April 15, Sound of the 60s show, Walker shared with listeners that Blackburn was taking a “well-earned rest this weekend.”