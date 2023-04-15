A MAN from Abergavenny has been charged with a number of driving offences following his arrest yesterday.
The 23-year-old man was arrested for driving whilst disqualified, without insurance and under the influence of drugs.
The man was already serving a suspended sentence.
He has been charged and remanded to attend court this morning.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article