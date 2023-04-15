To celebrate a run of spooky releases, including Scream VI, Renfield and Evil Dead Rise, the cinema chain is challenging guests to sit through two horror films from nine releases this month.

If people complete this before May 4 then they will receive an extra £5 in rewards to use on a future visit.

A list of Showcase Cinema locations can be found on their website here and tickets can be booked on their website also.

The nearest Showcase Cinema to Gwent is in Cardiff.

A number of horror films will be available to watch in April in the UK (Image: Canva/PA)

How to claim the reward

To claim the reward, guests will need to be an Insider member and watch at least two of the participating horror films before Thursday, May 4.

Anyone who isn’t currently a member can sign up for free via the Showcase website here.

Insider members receive exclusive discounts, earn rewards on all transactions, and get access to members-only advanced screenings.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director for Showcase Cinemas, said: “Horror has always been a huge hit at the cinema, as people love for their emotions to be pushed to the limits.

“There are some amazing horror films coming out this year, which is why we wanted to give something back to cinemagoers who suffer a scare or two.

“We’ll be offering any Insider members who watch any two or more horror releases until early May an extra £5 in rewards, which means they can put that money towards their ticket for another horror, or maybe save it for something else if they’ve had enough scares for a while!”